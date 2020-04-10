26664 SEAGULL Way

Amenities

AVAILABLE 1ST FEBRUARY, 2020. SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM. Enjoy resort style living in this immaculate 2 BR /2 BA ocean view condo, in fabulous beachside complex Tivoli Cove. Beautifully furnished, with state of the art appliances. Elevator takes you directly down to beach level entrance. Amenities inc: pool, spa, gym, sauna, clubhouse, tennis courts, and sandy bulk head with beach volley, BBQ, and picnic tables. Private stairs to beach. Great surf break location. Call agent for short term, and month to month rates. Move in/out fee $200. Car Tag $50 per car. Tenant pays for all utilities.