26664 SEAGULL Way
26664 SEAGULL Way

26664 Seagull Way · No Longer Available
Location

26664 Seagull Way, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
AVAILABLE 1ST FEBRUARY, 2020. SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM. Enjoy resort style living in this immaculate 2 BR /2 BA ocean view condo, in fabulous beachside complex Tivoli Cove. Beautifully furnished, with state of the art appliances. Elevator takes you directly down to beach level entrance. Amenities inc: pool, spa, gym, sauna, clubhouse, tennis courts, and sandy bulk head with beach volley, BBQ, and picnic tables. Private stairs to beach. Great surf break location. Call agent for short term, and month to month rates. Move in/out fee $200. Car Tag $50 per car. Tenant pays for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

