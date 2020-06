Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Corner Unit on Malibu Road with unobstructed Views up the Beach. Enjoy Private Beach Entry from this One Bedroom (2nd Room with Door is Office - but could hold a bed - has closet) 2 Bathrooms (One Full Bathroom in Main Area and Toilet & Sink in the Master. Large Living Area with Wood-Burning Fireplace opens up into the Full kitchen with Dining Area. Private steps to the Sand with showerhead on steps. One Car Parking in Private Single Garage - You can park Tandem in front of Garage too and there is plenty of street parking. Surfboard and Kayak Storage under unit. Free Washer and Dryer that all units have access to. Could be Furnished or Unfurnished. Enjoy Malibu Beachfront Living - It could be YOU that Enjoys Amazing Sunsets from this Great Malibu Road Rental.