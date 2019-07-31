24928 MALIBU Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest suite

Spend all of summer in this stunning 3 level architectural home on one of the best, sandiest parts of Malibu Road with 51+ feet of frontage. Warmth & sophistication are partnered together beautifully with the use of wood floors and sleek lines throughout. Floor to ceiling walls of glass open up to frame the Pacific Ocean from almost every room including the master suite, living, dining and 2 additional bedrooms. Open gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances & butlers pantry. The lower beach level is a large 1+ bed/2 bath with a kitchen & offers expansive ocean views w/massive beach deck, making a great guest suite and office. Private maids/caretakers quarters with separate entrance.