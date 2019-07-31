All apartments in Malibu
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

24928 MALIBU Road

24928 Malibu Road · No Longer Available
Location

24928 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
Spend all of summer in this stunning 3 level architectural home on one of the best, sandiest parts of Malibu Road with 51+ feet of frontage. Warmth & sophistication are partnered together beautifully with the use of wood floors and sleek lines throughout. Floor to ceiling walls of glass open up to frame the Pacific Ocean from almost every room including the master suite, living, dining and 2 additional bedrooms. Open gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances & butlers pantry. The lower beach level is a large 1+ bed/2 bath with a kitchen & offers expansive ocean views w/massive beach deck, making a great guest suite and office. Private maids/caretakers quarters with separate entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24928 MALIBU Road have any available units?
24928 MALIBU Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 24928 MALIBU Road have?
Some of 24928 MALIBU Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24928 MALIBU Road currently offering any rent specials?
24928 MALIBU Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24928 MALIBU Road pet-friendly?
No, 24928 MALIBU Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 24928 MALIBU Road offer parking?
Yes, 24928 MALIBU Road offers parking.
Does 24928 MALIBU Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24928 MALIBU Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24928 MALIBU Road have a pool?
No, 24928 MALIBU Road does not have a pool.
Does 24928 MALIBU Road have accessible units?
No, 24928 MALIBU Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24928 MALIBU Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24928 MALIBU Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 24928 MALIBU Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24928 MALIBU Road does not have units with air conditioning.
