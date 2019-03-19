All apartments in Malibu
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace

24504 Vantage Point Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

24504 Vantage Point Terrace, Malibu, CA 90265
Malibu Country Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
Fully renovated single-level in Malibu Country Estates with panoramic ocean views to Catalina and beyond! This inviting modern ranch home is private oasis near Malibu's most sought-after amenities. Located at the end of a cul de sac, behind the gated entrance lies a spacious courtyard with a glass fire pit, waterfall, and a koi pond. Inside, the main living area features a relaxing flow with floor to ceiling windows, rustic stacked stone accents, wet bar, and grand dining area with a connected powder room. Adjacent to the dining area is an elegant Chef's kitchen with Wolf appliances, dual dishwashers, large marble island, Sub-Zero fridge, and wine fridge. The master suite offers stunning views, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious spa-like grey marble bathroom. Three additional bedrooms and en-suite baths, each with bidets. Additional rooms include study/media room and separate laundry area. Minutes to world-class beaches and surf breaks, excellent dining, shopping, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace have any available units?
24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace have?
Some of 24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace offers parking.
Does 24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace have a pool?
No, 24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace have accessible units?
No, 24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 24504 VANTAGE POINT Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
