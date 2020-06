Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

This architectural designed house is situated on a double lot with over 128 feet of beach frontage. This spectacular home has an open floor plan with high ceilings and walls of glass with 180-degree views. A beautiful, spacious master bedroom occupies the entire lower level, along with three additional bedrooms. An elevator, spa, extensive decks, and a round glass guest house, complete this jewel of a beachfront home. Available September 2020.