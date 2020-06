Amenities

Step through gated entry into a lush tropical walled courtyard surrounded by mature trees, succulents and flowers with approximately 39' long heated swimming pool, ocean view spa and built in BBQ. Spectacular ocean facing open plan living area with high ceilings, walls of glass and big wide ocean views with Catalina center stage in the distance. Entire home sits out from the home to the east allowing expansive vistas of the colony and entire east bay. Master bed and bath sit ocean side. A wide dramatic deck wraps around the entire home for entertaining. Bedrooms 2&3 are both en suite with ocean views. Private gate and stairs to beach.1 bed/1 bath/kit private guesthouse sits above the garage with expansive views and private deck. Buyer to verify any and all measurements and square footage.



Summer and Holiday Rates differ.