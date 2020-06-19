23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Close to Pepperdine & the beach, this gated Malibu Knolls home is spacious and private, with a sweeping panorama of ocean, islands, & coastline. Bright, open interior has wood floors, high ceilings, contemporary flair. Expansive ocean-view great room includes living room area with a wall of built-in bookshelves, dining area, wet bar, family/media area with flat screen and FP, large kitchen with high-end appliances & breakfast bar. Ideal for entertaining, opening onto wraparound deck with sitting areas, barbecue, fire pit, dining area, & views. Step down to landscaped garden and private back yard with swimming pool/spa. Two ocean-view bdrms with decks on the main floor. Two upper-level bdrms include owner's suite with high wood-beamed ceiling, flat screen, FP, custom closet, luxe bath, & private deck with amazing views. With Nest system, 2-car garage, & guest parking, this cul-de-sac home offers close-in, relaxed Malibu living with stunning views. Available starting Sept. 1, 2020.