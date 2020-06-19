All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD

23901 Malibu Knolls Road · (310) 457-3995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23901 Malibu Knolls Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$37,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3111 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Close to Pepperdine & the beach, this gated Malibu Knolls home is spacious and private, with a sweeping panorama of ocean, islands, & coastline. Bright, open interior has wood floors, high ceilings, contemporary flair. Expansive ocean-view great room includes living room area with a wall of built-in bookshelves, dining area, wet bar, family/media area with flat screen and FP, large kitchen with high-end appliances & breakfast bar. Ideal for entertaining, opening onto wraparound deck with sitting areas, barbecue, fire pit, dining area, & views. Step down to landscaped garden and private back yard with swimming pool/spa. Two ocean-view bdrms with decks on the main floor. Two upper-level bdrms include owner's suite with high wood-beamed ceiling, flat screen, FP, custom closet, luxe bath, & private deck with amazing views. With Nest system, 2-car garage, & guest parking, this cul-de-sac home offers close-in, relaxed Malibu living with stunning views. Available starting Sept. 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD have any available units?
23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD has a unit available for $37,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD have?
Some of 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD does offer parking.
Does 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD has a pool.
Does 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms
Malibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu Apartments with Garage
Malibu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity