Malibu, CA
22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway
Last updated February 26 2020 at 7:56 AM

22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway

22440 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

22440 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Broker and Broker's agents do not represent or guarantee accuracy of the information including square footage, bedroom/bathroom count, lot size or dimensions, permitted or unpermitted spaces, or any other information concerning the conditions or features of the property provided by the Seller/Landlord, obtained from public records or from any other sources. Buyer/Tenant is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection and with appropriate professionals and to satisfy themselves and rely solely upon that.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
Yes, 22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway has a pool.
Does 22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 22440 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
