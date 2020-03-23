All apartments in Malibu
Malibu, CA
22160 Pacific Coast
Last updated March 23 2020 at 3:05 PM

22160 Pacific Coast

22160 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

22160 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE MARCH 20, 2020 - AUGUST 31, 2020. ONE MONTH MINIMUM MONTLY RATES: APRIL $45,000.00, MAY $45,000.00, JUNE $75,000.00, JULY $95,000.00, AUGUST $95,000.00, SEPTEMBER $50,000.00 Everything about this residence is top of the line, first class and immaculately clean. The residence was completely refurnished in 2018. This celebrity residence is located on a Carbon Beach. Nobu is a short walk on the sand from this residence. One of the last original Wallace Neff designed beach homes in Malibu, restored and updated to perfection! White walls, lime stone and clean finishes throughout. Features four bedrooms with walls of glass looking out to the ocean and large private beach side decks. There is an additional 5th bedroom that is only accessible off of bedroom 1. Located on one of the most exclusive enclaves in the world, this two-story Carbon Beach home, with 60\' of sandy beach frontage, offers the ultimate Malibu lifestyle. Private and gated with a beautiful landscaped courtyard entry, BBQ island & access to the sandy beach, the main level includes an ocean view, high wood ceiling great room with fireplace living room, dining area, additional sitting room with custom bar & a gourmet island kitchen, all with ocean views through walls of glass sliders that open to an expansive entertaining/viewing deck with outdoor shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22160 Pacific Coast have any available units?
22160 Pacific Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 22160 Pacific Coast have?
Some of 22160 Pacific Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22160 Pacific Coast currently offering any rent specials?
22160 Pacific Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22160 Pacific Coast pet-friendly?
No, 22160 Pacific Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 22160 Pacific Coast offer parking?
No, 22160 Pacific Coast does not offer parking.
Does 22160 Pacific Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22160 Pacific Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22160 Pacific Coast have a pool?
No, 22160 Pacific Coast does not have a pool.
Does 22160 Pacific Coast have accessible units?
No, 22160 Pacific Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 22160 Pacific Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22160 Pacific Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 22160 Pacific Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 22160 Pacific Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
