22160 Pacific Coast

AVAILABLE MARCH 20, 2020 - AUGUST 31, 2020. ONE MONTH MINIMUM MONTLY RATES: APRIL $45,000.00, MAY $45,000.00, JUNE $75,000.00, JULY $95,000.00, AUGUST $95,000.00, SEPTEMBER $50,000.00 Everything about this residence is top of the line, first class and immaculately clean. The residence was completely refurnished in 2018. This celebrity residence is located on a Carbon Beach. Nobu is a short walk on the sand from this residence. One of the last original Wallace Neff designed beach homes in Malibu, restored and updated to perfection! White walls, lime stone and clean finishes throughout. Features four bedrooms with walls of glass looking out to the ocean and large private beach side decks. There is an additional 5th bedroom that is only accessible off of bedroom 1. Located on one of the most exclusive enclaves in the world, this two-story Carbon Beach home, with 60\' of sandy beach frontage, offers the ultimate Malibu lifestyle. Private and gated with a beautiful landscaped courtyard entry, BBQ island & access to the sandy beach, the main level includes an ocean view, high wood ceiling great room with fireplace living room, dining area, additional sitting room with custom bar & a gourmet island kitchen, all with ocean views through walls of glass sliders that open to an expansive entertaining/viewing deck with outdoor shower.