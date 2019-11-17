21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

Amenities

Loaded with charm and beautifully maintained, this Cape Cod-style home is bright and spacious, with ocean views from almost every room and two decks. Great flow for indoor-outdoor living/entertaining, hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings. Ocean-view living room with fireplace opens to dining area and kitchen on one side and family room on the other. Dining area French doors open to huge ocean-view deck, and updated chef's kitchen has windows facing ocean and Channel Islands. Large family room has high ceilings, exposed beams, and doors to covered red-brick patio and private yard with lawn and in-ground hot tub. Huge, carpeted bonus room with wall of windows and French doors to whitewater-view deck could be bedroom, gym, entertainment room, or office. Four bedrooms upstairs include spacious master with high ceilings, ocean-view windows, and large bath. Two-car garage plus driveway and street parking. Property comes with rights to La Costa Beach & Tennis Club. A great Malibu address.