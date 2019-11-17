All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

21701 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21701 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Loaded with charm and beautifully maintained, this Cape Cod-style home is bright and spacious, with ocean views from almost every room and two decks. Great flow for indoor-outdoor living/entertaining, hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings. Ocean-view living room with fireplace opens to dining area and kitchen on one side and family room on the other. Dining area French doors open to huge ocean-view deck, and updated chef's kitchen has windows facing ocean and Channel Islands. Large family room has high ceilings, exposed beams, and doors to covered red-brick patio and private yard with lawn and in-ground hot tub. Huge, carpeted bonus room with wall of windows and French doors to whitewater-view deck could be bedroom, gym, entertainment room, or office. Four bedrooms upstairs include spacious master with high ceilings, ocean-view windows, and large bath. Two-car garage plus driveway and street parking. Property comes with rights to La Costa Beach & Tennis Club. A great Malibu address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have any available units?
21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have?
Some of 21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY offers parking.
Does 21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 21701 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms
Malibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu Apartments with Garage
Malibu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts