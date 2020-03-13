21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Special Las Flores Beach home with a Palette for your signature design. Malibu Charm from the moment you walk through gate and see this beautiful home born in 1923. Direct access to a lower large deck filled with sand with lounges and large table for dining at the sea and direct stairs to the beach. Large Living Room with a wood burning Fireplace. Windows across the front, bringing in the sea breeze and sunlight bouncing off the Sea. Views from Santa Monica to Point Dume, from Sunrise to Sunset. One bedroom on the Sea with waves lulling you to sleep and gently waking you up! A bonus room off the kitchen for storage or for hobbies. A separate Single Apartment or Beach Cabana below with small kitchen and bath, perfect for an office or Party Central. Close to Santa Monica and Malibu Center Shopping. Don't miss this special property!