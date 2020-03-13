All apartments in Malibu
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:50 AM

21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway

21006 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

21006 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
clubhouse
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Special Las Flores Beach home with a Palette for your signature design. Malibu Charm from the moment you walk through gate and see this beautiful home born in 1923. Direct access to a lower large deck filled with sand with lounges and large table for dining at the sea and direct stairs to the beach. Large Living Room with a wood burning Fireplace. Windows across the front, bringing in the sea breeze and sunlight bouncing off the Sea. Views from Santa Monica to Point Dume, from Sunrise to Sunset. One bedroom on the Sea with waves lulling you to sleep and gently waking you up! A bonus room off the kitchen for storage or for hobbies. A separate Single Apartment or Beach Cabana below with small kitchen and bath, perfect for an office or Party Central. Close to Santa Monica and Malibu Center Shopping. Don't miss this special property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 21006 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.

