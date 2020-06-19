20928 Pacific Coast Highway

Amenities

garage pool fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy watching the sunset from one of the few homes on the market with a pool and jacuzzi on the beach! One-of-a-kind house situated on 50' of sandy beach, featuring 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, approximately 3400SqFt, and has an incredible master-suite designed with soaring ceilings and walls of glass to capture the stunning whitewater ocean views. A dramatic two-story entry, an open kitchen with a breakfast bar and state of the art appliances, a 2-car garage, and furnished with museum-worthy pieces gives one a chance to enjoy this quintessential beach lease. Separate from the master and additional ensuite bedroom upstairs is a downstairs large suite with a private entrance. Outside there is another breakfast area with a fireplace, an enclosed play area with beach sand, and access to the closest thing we can call a private beach (public access is not found nearby). An ideal location, close to Nobu and Duke's Restaurant and close to the Santa Monica side of Malibu!