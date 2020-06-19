All apartments in Malibu
Malibu, CA
20928 Pacific Coast Highway
20928 Pacific Coast Highway

20928 Pacific Coast Highway · (310) 818-5788
Location

20928 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Price and availability

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
furnished
Enjoy watching the sunset from one of the few homes on the market with a pool and jacuzzi on the beach! One-of-a-kind house situated on 50' of sandy beach, featuring 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, approximately 3400SqFt, and has an incredible master-suite designed with soaring ceilings and walls of glass to capture the stunning whitewater ocean views. A dramatic two-story entry, an open kitchen with a breakfast bar and state of the art appliances, a 2-car garage, and furnished with museum-worthy pieces gives one a chance to enjoy this quintessential beach lease. Separate from the master and additional ensuite bedroom upstairs is a downstairs large suite with a private entrance. Outside there is another breakfast area with a fireplace, an enclosed play area with beach sand, and access to the closest thing we can call a private beach (public access is not found nearby). An ideal location, close to Nobu and Duke's Restaurant and close to the Santa Monica side of Malibu!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20928 Pacific Coast Highway have any available units?
20928 Pacific Coast Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 20928 Pacific Coast Highway have?
Some of 20928 Pacific Coast Highway's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20928 Pacific Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
20928 Pacific Coast Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20928 Pacific Coast Highway pet-friendly?
No, 20928 Pacific Coast Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 20928 Pacific Coast Highway offer parking?
Yes, 20928 Pacific Coast Highway offers parking.
Does 20928 Pacific Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20928 Pacific Coast Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20928 Pacific Coast Highway have a pool?
Yes, 20928 Pacific Coast Highway has a pool.
Does 20928 Pacific Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 20928 Pacific Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 20928 Pacific Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 20928 Pacific Coast Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20928 Pacific Coast Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 20928 Pacific Coast Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
