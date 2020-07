Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Cozy contemporary single story beach bungalow on the best part of Big Rock beach. Enjoy ocean, Queens necklace and sunset views from the living area or expansive deck that is optimal for private sunning and quant dinner parties. Private access to Big Rock beach, wood burning fireplace, private washer and dryer and high ceilings with exposed wood beams. This chic beach bungalow has it all. Come and live the Malibu beach lifestyle.