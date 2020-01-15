20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

Completely remodeled and gorgeous! This large, light and bright one bedroom unit is filled with creative space, a lovely new kitchen with brand new stainless appliances, lots of cabinet and storage space and beautiful quartz counter tops. Fantastic newly done bathroom with a double sink vanity.Upstairs find a large living room and bedroom with a fireplace and stunning panoramic ocean views from the large deck. Lots of skylights. Easy access to the dry sandy beach and enjoy an outdoor shower too! Walking distance to Moonshadows. Two parking spaces on street. Close to Santa Monica and to the fantastic shops and restaurants in Malibu.