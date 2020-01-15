All apartments in Malibu
Malibu, CA
20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:10 AM

20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway

20062 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

20062 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely remodeled and gorgeous! This large, light and bright one bedroom unit is filled with creative space, a lovely new kitchen with brand new stainless appliances, lots of cabinet and storage space and beautiful quartz counter tops. Fantastic newly done bathroom with a double sink vanity.Upstairs find a large living room and bedroom with a fireplace and stunning panoramic ocean views from the large deck. Lots of skylights. Easy access to the dry sandy beach and enjoy an outdoor shower too! Walking distance to Moonshadows. Two parking spaces on street. Close to Santa Monica and to the fantastic shops and restaurants in Malibu.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 20062 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
