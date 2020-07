Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest suite

Move right in. Awaiting your arrival?an eclectic fully furnished Malibu beach home with a modern flare. Embrace the dramatic ocean views showcased by high ceilings and large windows. The home's modern nautical theme highlighted by wood floors and shipboard ceilings drenched in natural light emanate warmth. Immerse yourself in the sound of the waves as you enjoy relaxing on one of the 3 ocean front balconies. With direct access to the sand you can stroll along the sheltered sandy beach accented by a rocky alcove. This gorgeous home offers 3 levels of oceanfront living with 2 substantial bedrooms/3 bathrooms and well-appointed chef's kitchen in the main house. You can count your lucky stars because this beauty also offers the luxury of a fully equipped 1 bed/1 bath ocean view guest suite with a separate private entrance. Come enjoy the magic of the waves rolling in as the sun sets on the horizon. Or you can take a quick jaunt to some of Malibu's trendiest locales just minutes away