830 Cherrystone Dr

This beautiful Silicon Valley home is move-in ready! Located in the lovely town of Los Gatos in a highly desirable neighborhood. Tree lined Cherrystone Drive welcomes you home. With nearly 2,200 square feet, this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home is perfect for entertaining and just minutes to downtown Los Gatos.

Gorgeously appointed with natural hardwood flooring throughout, as well as plush carpet in the family entertainment room and guest bedroom. Enjoy a spacious kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a gas range, convection oven, plenty of cabinet storage and recessed lighting. Entertain in your spacious dining area or entertainment room, featuring a state-of-the-art audio and video system with a smart TV, CD, Blue-Ray player, and Bose surround sound system. Step out to your expansive backyard and enjoy a spacious lawn, flagstone deck, outdoor gas-lined BBQ grill and serving warmers and countertop.

Relax in your expansive en-suite master bedroom and enjoy vaulted ceilings, plenty of closet space and organizers, ceiling fan, patio access and security safe.

This home is equipped with the convenience of central air conditioning and heating, in-home washer and dryer, two-car garage, outdoor sheds and includes exclusive membership to local neighborhood swimming club.

This exceptional Los Gatos home is located steps away to Kings Court Shopping Center. Convenient to highway 17 and 85, and highly desirable schools (Blossom Hill Elementary, Raymond J Fisher Middle, and Los Gatos High School).