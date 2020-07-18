All apartments in Los Gatos
830 Cherrystone Dr
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM

830 Cherrystone Dr

830 Cherrystone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

830 Cherrystone Drive, Los Gatos, CA 95032
Blossom Hill Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful Silicon Valley home is move-in ready! Located in the lovely town of Los Gatos in a highly desirable neighborhood. Tree lined Cherrystone Drive welcomes you home. With nearly 2,200 square feet, this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home is perfect for entertaining and just minutes to downtown Los Gatos.
Gorgeously appointed with natural hardwood flooring throughout, as well as plush carpet in the family entertainment room and guest bedroom. Enjoy a spacious kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a gas range, convection oven, plenty of cabinet storage and recessed lighting. Entertain in your spacious dining area or entertainment room, featuring a state-of-the-art audio and video system with a smart TV, CD, Blue-Ray player, and Bose surround sound system. Step out to your expansive backyard and enjoy a spacious lawn, flagstone deck, outdoor gas-lined BBQ grill and serving warmers and countertop.
Relax in your expansive en-suite master bedroom and enjoy vaulted ceilings, plenty of closet space and organizers, ceiling fan, patio access and security safe.
This home is equipped with the convenience of central air conditioning and heating, in-home washer and dryer, two-car garage, outdoor sheds and includes exclusive membership to local neighborhood swimming club.
This exceptional Los Gatos home is located steps away to Kings Court Shopping Center. Convenient to highway 17 and 85, and highly desirable schools (Blossom Hill Elementary, Raymond J Fisher Middle, and Los Gatos High School).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Cherrystone Dr have any available units?
830 Cherrystone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Gatos, CA.
What amenities does 830 Cherrystone Dr have?
Some of 830 Cherrystone Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Cherrystone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
830 Cherrystone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Cherrystone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 830 Cherrystone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Gatos.
Does 830 Cherrystone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 830 Cherrystone Dr offers parking.
Does 830 Cherrystone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 Cherrystone Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Cherrystone Dr have a pool?
No, 830 Cherrystone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 830 Cherrystone Dr have accessible units?
No, 830 Cherrystone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Cherrystone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Cherrystone Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 830 Cherrystone Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 830 Cherrystone Dr has units with air conditioning.
