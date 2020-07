Amenities

346 Sycamore Ct. Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home in Los Gatos - This 1,332 square foot single family has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It’s nestled in a clean and quiet culdesac. The home has hardwood and tiled floors throughout. There is a large family room with lots of natural light. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and is equipped with a refrigerator, dual oven and stove top. Home includes central AC and Heating.



There is an attached 2 car garage where the washer and dryer are located. Private backyard outdoor patio area.



*Accepting showings on and after July 17*



Tenant pays for all utilities

Small dogs and cats OK - $500 non refundable pet deposit per pet and $50/mo pet rent per pet

Credit score of 650 or higher

Gardener included in rent



