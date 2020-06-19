All apartments in Los Gatos
Los Gatos, CA
215 Nob Hill Way
215 Nob Hill Way

215 Nob Hill Way · (408) 888-4700
Location

215 Nob Hill Way, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2598 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
This stunning Los Gatos cul-de-sac home offers nearly 2,600 square feet with 5 full bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and impressive finishes throughout. Step into this gorgeous home through the marble foyer and enjoy the spacious formal dining room featuring a vaulted ceiling with gorgeous woodwork and an elegant chandelier.

Appointed with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, porcelain tile in the kitchen, marble in bathrooms and carpet in bedrooms that adds a touch of warmth. Enjoy a spacious living area equipped with built-in speakers and recessed lighting throughout. This open floor plan is perfect for hosting with an additional dining area and a fully equipped kitchen featuring beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops and center island, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a 5-burner gas cooktop, and walk-in pantry.

A luxurious en-suite master bedroom features dual vanities, a natural stone shower with dual shower-heads and a walk-in closet. Additional home features include elegant crown molding throughout, vaulted ceilings, LED recessed lighting, ceiling fans, central air conditioning and heating, in-home laundry, water filtration system, home alarm system, and a two-car garage.

Enjoy a low maintenance Zen-like landscaped backyard and relax under the gazebo or take a rest on the bench surrounding an impressive Redwood tree. This is an exceptional Los Gatos neighborhood located steps away from Vasona Lake and Los Gatos Creek Trail. Convenient to highway 17 and 85, shopping and dining, and highly desirable schools (Blossom Hill Elementary, Raymond J Fisher Middle, and Los Gatos High School).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Nob Hill Way have any available units?
215 Nob Hill Way has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 Nob Hill Way have?
Some of 215 Nob Hill Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Nob Hill Way currently offering any rent specials?
215 Nob Hill Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Nob Hill Way pet-friendly?
No, 215 Nob Hill Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Gatos.
Does 215 Nob Hill Way offer parking?
Yes, 215 Nob Hill Way does offer parking.
Does 215 Nob Hill Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Nob Hill Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Nob Hill Way have a pool?
No, 215 Nob Hill Way does not have a pool.
Does 215 Nob Hill Way have accessible units?
No, 215 Nob Hill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Nob Hill Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Nob Hill Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Nob Hill Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 215 Nob Hill Way has units with air conditioning.
