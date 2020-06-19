215 Nob Hill Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

This stunning Los Gatos cul-de-sac home offers nearly 2,600 square feet with 5 full bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and impressive finishes throughout. Step into this gorgeous home through the marble foyer and enjoy the spacious formal dining room featuring a vaulted ceiling with gorgeous woodwork and an elegant chandelier.



Appointed with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, porcelain tile in the kitchen, marble in bathrooms and carpet in bedrooms that adds a touch of warmth. Enjoy a spacious living area equipped with built-in speakers and recessed lighting throughout. This open floor plan is perfect for hosting with an additional dining area and a fully equipped kitchen featuring beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops and center island, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a 5-burner gas cooktop, and walk-in pantry.



A luxurious en-suite master bedroom features dual vanities, a natural stone shower with dual shower-heads and a walk-in closet. Additional home features include elegant crown molding throughout, vaulted ceilings, LED recessed lighting, ceiling fans, central air conditioning and heating, in-home laundry, water filtration system, home alarm system, and a two-car garage.



Enjoy a low maintenance Zen-like landscaped backyard and relax under the gazebo or take a rest on the bench surrounding an impressive Redwood tree. This is an exceptional Los Gatos neighborhood located steps away from Vasona Lake and Los Gatos Creek Trail. Convenient to highway 17 and 85, shopping and dining, and highly desirable schools (Blossom Hill Elementary, Raymond J Fisher Middle, and Los Gatos High School).