Home
/
Los Gatos, CA
/
21 Chestnut Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

21 Chestnut Ave

21 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21 Chestnut Avenue, Los Gatos, CA 95030
Glenridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOS GATOS - Updated home with private studio located in prime Downtown L.G. neighborhood - LOS GATOS
Type: Single Family House
Address: 21 Chestnut Ave, Los Gatos CA. 95030
Cross Streets: Hernandez
Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage
Sq. feet: 1700 approx.
Details: This home is located in the desirable Glenridge/Almond Grove Area of Downtown Los Gatos. The property includes the main 2 bedroom 1 bath home and a guest studio with designer interior features. Spectacular full bathroom with custom tile, marble, and tall glass shower enclosure. The main house has an open kitchen with all the modern amenities including major brand stainless appliances. Separate large Dining Room perfect for entertaining. The interior features offer great natural light, hardwood floors and custom interior paint. The spacious master suite includes window shutters and a premium bath. Separate basement with washer dryer, wine cellar and extra storage.

Great curb appeal with a paver stone driveway, automatic gate and manicured yard with stunning mature trees and brand new Heavenly Greens Lawn for kids play that is also dog friendly.

Distinguished Los Gatos Schools. Close to shops, restaurants, parks, and all the ammenities of Downtown Los Gatos.
Rent: $6,250.00.
Security Deposit: $6,000
Available: 7/11/2020
Term 1 year lease

** DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT - Sam: 408-377-2676 ***
*** For APPLICATIONS and OTHER AVAILABLE PROPERTIES please visit WWW.CMPMI.COM ***

(RLNE2674429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Chestnut Ave have any available units?
21 Chestnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Gatos, CA.
What amenities does 21 Chestnut Ave have?
Some of 21 Chestnut Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Chestnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21 Chestnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Chestnut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 21 Chestnut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Gatos.
Does 21 Chestnut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 21 Chestnut Ave offers parking.
Does 21 Chestnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Chestnut Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Chestnut Ave have a pool?
No, 21 Chestnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 21 Chestnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 21 Chestnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Chestnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Chestnut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Chestnut Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Chestnut Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
