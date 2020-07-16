Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LOS GATOS - Updated home with private studio located in prime Downtown L.G. neighborhood - LOS GATOS

Type: Single Family House

Address: 21 Chestnut Ave, Los Gatos CA. 95030

Cross Streets: Hernandez

Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage

Sq. feet: 1700 approx.

Details: This home is located in the desirable Glenridge/Almond Grove Area of Downtown Los Gatos. The property includes the main 2 bedroom 1 bath home and a guest studio with designer interior features. Spectacular full bathroom with custom tile, marble, and tall glass shower enclosure. The main house has an open kitchen with all the modern amenities including major brand stainless appliances. Separate large Dining Room perfect for entertaining. The interior features offer great natural light, hardwood floors and custom interior paint. The spacious master suite includes window shutters and a premium bath. Separate basement with washer dryer, wine cellar and extra storage.



Great curb appeal with a paver stone driveway, automatic gate and manicured yard with stunning mature trees and brand new Heavenly Greens Lawn for kids play that is also dog friendly.



Distinguished Los Gatos Schools. Close to shops, restaurants, parks, and all the ammenities of Downtown Los Gatos.

Rent: $6,250.00.

Security Deposit: $6,000

Available: 7/11/2020

Term 1 year lease



** DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT - Sam: 408-377-2676 ***

(RLNE2674429)