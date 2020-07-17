16860 Roberts Rd

Amenities
Newly built in 2014, this beautiful modern style home is located in the award-winning Laurel Mews neighborhood! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Bathroom home with over 2000 sqft. of living space. Gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances and Carrara marble. Master suite with spa-like marble bathroom including separate vanities, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and his-and-her closets. Junior suite bedroom with private bath. Entire third floor storage attic. Low-maintenance patio and backyard with coverage from a majestic oak tree. Additional features including Richard Marshall hardwood floors, custom built-ins throughout, extensive trim work, crown-molding, and surround sound. Close to top rated Los Gatos schools: Louise Van Meter Elementary (0.2 miles), Fisher Middle School (0.2 miles), and Los Gatos High (1.2 miles). Close to Vasona Park and downtown. Enjoy nearby amenities including Whole Foods, coffee shops, YogaSource, Bar Method, several restaurants, and other conveniences all within .25 mile!
Available August 1st!
$8490 a month
$10,000 Security Deposit
Small dog OK with additional deposit
Sammi Moser-Wingo
DRE# 01949758
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398