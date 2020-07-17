16860 Roberts Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage hot tub yoga

Newly built in 2014, this beautiful modern style home is located in the award-winning Laurel Mews neighborhood! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Bathroom home with over 2000 sqft. of living space. Gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances and Carrara marble. Master suite with spa-like marble bathroom including separate vanities, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and his-and-her closets. Junior suite bedroom with private bath. Entire third floor storage attic. Low-maintenance patio and backyard with coverage from a majestic oak tree. Additional features including Richard Marshall hardwood floors, custom built-ins throughout, extensive trim work, crown-molding, and surround sound. Close to top rated Los Gatos schools: Louise Van Meter Elementary (0.2 miles), Fisher Middle School (0.2 miles), and Los Gatos High (1.2 miles). Close to Vasona Park and downtown. Enjoy nearby amenities including Whole Foods, coffee shops, YogaSource, Bar Method, several restaurants, and other conveniences all within .25 mile!

Available August 1st!

$8490 a month

$10,000 Security Deposit

Small dog OK with additional deposit



Sammi Moser-Wingo

DRE# 01949758

DWM Properties, Inc.

DRE # 02021398