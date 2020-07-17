All apartments in Los Gatos
16860 Roberts Rd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

16860 Roberts Rd

16860 Roberts Road · No Longer Available
Location

16860 Roberts Road, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
hot tub
yoga
Newly built in 2014, this beautiful modern style home is located in the award-winning Laurel Mews neighborhood! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Bathroom home with over 2000 sqft. of living space. Gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances and Carrara marble. Master suite with spa-like marble bathroom including separate vanities, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and his-and-her closets. Junior suite bedroom with private bath. Entire third floor storage attic. Low-maintenance patio and backyard with coverage from a majestic oak tree. Additional features including Richard Marshall hardwood floors, custom built-ins throughout, extensive trim work, crown-molding, and surround sound. Close to top rated Los Gatos schools: Louise Van Meter Elementary (0.2 miles), Fisher Middle School (0.2 miles), and Los Gatos High (1.2 miles). Close to Vasona Park and downtown. Enjoy nearby amenities including Whole Foods, coffee shops, YogaSource, Bar Method, several restaurants, and other conveniences all within .25 mile!
Available August 1st!
$8490 a month
$10,000 Security Deposit
Small dog OK with additional deposit

Sammi Moser-Wingo
DRE# 01949758
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16860 Roberts Rd have any available units?
16860 Roberts Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Gatos, CA.
What amenities does 16860 Roberts Rd have?
Some of 16860 Roberts Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16860 Roberts Rd currently offering any rent specials?
16860 Roberts Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16860 Roberts Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 16860 Roberts Rd is pet friendly.
Does 16860 Roberts Rd offer parking?
Yes, 16860 Roberts Rd offers parking.
Does 16860 Roberts Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16860 Roberts Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16860 Roberts Rd have a pool?
No, 16860 Roberts Rd does not have a pool.
Does 16860 Roberts Rd have accessible units?
No, 16860 Roberts Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 16860 Roberts Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16860 Roberts Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 16860 Roberts Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16860 Roberts Rd has units with air conditioning.
