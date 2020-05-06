All apartments in Los Gatos
Location

117 Casitas Bulevar, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 117 Casitas Bulevar · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Newly Remodeled End Unit with over 200K in Upgrades in Los Gatos Gated Community of Rinconada Hills - Welcome home to luxury living at its finest!

Rinconada Hills Gated Community offers many amenities right outside your door step! Enjoy peace of mind & serenity with 24/7 guarded entrance, beautifully maintained grounds on over 110 acres of land,10 swimming pools, 3 tennis courts, and a private clubhouse for events. Feels like vacation all year round, not to mention the convenient location and great schools. If you would like to enjoy some recreational activities, then this community has you covered.

Elegantly remodeled single story 2-bedroom, 2 bath home located just inside the entrance with attached two car garage and guest parking available nearby!

Here are some highlights:

Engineered hardwood floors throughout

Direct access from living room to enclosed courtyard which are located near swimming pool and community grounds.

Fresh Paint, new doors, recessed LED lighting throughout

Remodeled kitchen with new custom dark wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances; Miele dishwasher, Sub-Zero refrigerator & Wolfe stainless steel gas range

Separate dining area with vaulted ceiling

Spacious Living Room features updated gas fireplace with black granite hearth.

Large Master Bedroom boasts 2 double closets, exquisite bath with Mosaic tiles, Grohe fixtures, and double glass vessel sinks with Quartz counter tops

2nd Bathroom features Quartz Surround Jetted spa tub with frameless glass double door shower enclosure, new vanity with custom hardware

HOA Dues approx $750 a month included in monthly lease rate

Close to most major freeways and many of the Bay area's Tech Companies

-Sorry no pets
-1 Year lease minimum
-Resident is responsible for all utilities

- Apply online today: www.forbesgrouppm.com
- Non-Refundable $45 application fee per person. *Credit Screening Required*
- Applicant must submit proof of gross income (2.5x monthly rent)
- Deposit is equal to one months rent on approved credit

To schedule a private tour please contact Forbes Group at (650) 499-7035 or email leasing@forbesgrouppm.com

All the Best,
Forbes Group Property Management
www.forbesgrouppm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5557687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Casitas Bulevar have any available units?
117 Casitas Bulevar has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117 Casitas Bulevar have?
Some of 117 Casitas Bulevar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Casitas Bulevar currently offering any rent specials?
117 Casitas Bulevar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Casitas Bulevar pet-friendly?
No, 117 Casitas Bulevar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Gatos.
Does 117 Casitas Bulevar offer parking?
Yes, 117 Casitas Bulevar does offer parking.
Does 117 Casitas Bulevar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Casitas Bulevar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Casitas Bulevar have a pool?
Yes, 117 Casitas Bulevar has a pool.
Does 117 Casitas Bulevar have accessible units?
No, 117 Casitas Bulevar does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Casitas Bulevar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Casitas Bulevar has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Casitas Bulevar have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Casitas Bulevar does not have units with air conditioning.
