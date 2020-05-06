117 Casitas Bulevar

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage guest parking hot tub tennis court

Newly Remodeled End Unit with over 200K in Upgrades in Los Gatos Gated Community of Rinconada Hills - Welcome home to luxury living at its finest!



Rinconada Hills Gated Community offers many amenities right outside your door step! Enjoy peace of mind & serenity with 24/7 guarded entrance, beautifully maintained grounds on over 110 acres of land,10 swimming pools, 3 tennis courts, and a private clubhouse for events. Feels like vacation all year round, not to mention the convenient location and great schools. If you would like to enjoy some recreational activities, then this community has you covered.



Elegantly remodeled single story 2-bedroom, 2 bath home located just inside the entrance with attached two car garage and guest parking available nearby!



Here are some highlights:



Engineered hardwood floors throughout



Direct access from living room to enclosed courtyard which are located near swimming pool and community grounds.



Fresh Paint, new doors, recessed LED lighting throughout



Remodeled kitchen with new custom dark wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances; Miele dishwasher, Sub-Zero refrigerator & Wolfe stainless steel gas range



Separate dining area with vaulted ceiling



Spacious Living Room features updated gas fireplace with black granite hearth.



Large Master Bedroom boasts 2 double closets, exquisite bath with Mosaic tiles, Grohe fixtures, and double glass vessel sinks with Quartz counter tops



2nd Bathroom features Quartz Surround Jetted spa tub with frameless glass double door shower enclosure, new vanity with custom hardware



HOA Dues approx $750 a month included in monthly lease rate



Close to most major freeways and many of the Bay area's Tech Companies



-Sorry no pets

-1 Year lease minimum

-Resident is responsible for all utilities



- Apply online today: www.forbesgrouppm.com

- Non-Refundable $45 application fee per person. *Credit Screening Required*

- Applicant must submit proof of gross income (2.5x monthly rent)

- Deposit is equal to one months rent on approved credit



To schedule a private tour please contact Forbes Group at (650) 499-7035 or email leasing@forbesgrouppm.com



All the Best,

Forbes Group Property Management

www.forbesgrouppm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5557687)