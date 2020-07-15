116 Granada WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Executive retreat on a large, 1/3 acre lot in a quiet neighborhood surrounded by the lush greenery of the La Rinconda Country Club walking trail, plus a park with picnic area, tennis courts, and children's play area across the street. Two-story home featuring an updated kitchen with granite countertops, Oak cabinets, Sub-Zero fridge and White Oak flooring extending through the kitchen, family room, & dining area. Breakfast nook overlooks the very private, park-like backyard with its heated pool and spa. Separate formal dining area, separate living room, & family room with fireplace & hardwood floors. Separate utility room with washer and dryer hookups. Close to employers such as Netflix, Apple, eBay, Google. Convenient to the popular Bay Club Courtside, Whole Foods, JCC, Los Gatos Swim and Racquet Club. Close to highways 17 and 85 -- easy access to Silicon Valley commute routes and just 10 minutes to San Jose International Airport. 3-car garage. Gardener & pool service included.