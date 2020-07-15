All apartments in Los Gatos
116 Granada WAY
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:06 AM

116 Granada WAY

116 Granada Way · (408) 673-8441
Location

116 Granada Way, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Executive retreat on a large, 1/3 acre lot in a quiet neighborhood surrounded by the lush greenery of the La Rinconda Country Club walking trail, plus a park with picnic area, tennis courts, and children's play area across the street. Two-story home featuring an updated kitchen with granite countertops, Oak cabinets, Sub-Zero fridge and White Oak flooring extending through the kitchen, family room, & dining area. Breakfast nook overlooks the very private, park-like backyard with its heated pool and spa. Separate formal dining area, separate living room, & family room with fireplace & hardwood floors. Separate utility room with washer and dryer hookups. Close to employers such as Netflix, Apple, eBay, Google. Convenient to the popular Bay Club Courtside, Whole Foods, JCC, Los Gatos Swim and Racquet Club. Close to highways 17 and 85 -- easy access to Silicon Valley commute routes and just 10 minutes to San Jose International Airport. 3-car garage. Gardener & pool service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Granada WAY have any available units?
116 Granada WAY has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Granada WAY have?
Some of 116 Granada WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Granada WAY currently offering any rent specials?
116 Granada WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Granada WAY pet-friendly?
No, 116 Granada WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Gatos.
Does 116 Granada WAY offer parking?
Yes, 116 Granada WAY offers parking.
Does 116 Granada WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Granada WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Granada WAY have a pool?
Yes, 116 Granada WAY has a pool.
Does 116 Granada WAY have accessible units?
No, 116 Granada WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Granada WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Granada WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Granada WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Granada WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
