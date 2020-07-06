All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE4

810 South Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

810 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Utilities Included:
Air Conditioning

Apartment Amenities
Unique Features

Large Historic Windows
Polished Concrete Floors
Spa
Stainless Steel Appliances
Staninless Steel Appliances

Pet Policy

Dogs and Cats Allowed

$200 Deposit
$35 Monthly Pet Rent
$100 Fee

Parking
Garage and Other

Property Information

Built in 1924
Renovated in Jan 2008
93 Units/12 Stories

Services

Wi-Fi at Pool and Clubhouse
Laundry Facilities
Controlled Access
Property Manager on Site
Security System
Courtesy Patrol
On-Site Retail
Online Services

Interior

Elevator
Business Center

Outdoor Space

Rooftop Lounge

Fitness & Recreation

Fitness Center
Free Weights
Spa
Gameroom
Media Center/Movie Theatre

Features

High Speed Internet Access
Wi-Fi
Washer/Dryer
Washer/Dryer Hookup
Air Conditioning
Heating
Smoke Free
Cable Ready
Trash Compactor
Storage Units
Tub/Shower
Intercom
Sprinkler System
Wheelchair Accessible (Rooms)

Kitchen

Dishwasher
Disposal
Ice Maker
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Pantry
Island Kitchen
Kitchen
Microwave
Oven
Range
Refrigerator
Freezer
Instant Hot Water

Living Space

Built-In Bookshelves
Vaulted Ceiling
Views
Walk-In Closets
Loft Layout

Outdoor Space

Patio
Deck
Barbecue/Grill

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE4 have any available units?
810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE4 have?
Some of 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE4 currently offering any rent specials?
810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE4 is pet friendly.
Does 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE4 offer parking?
Yes, 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE4 offers parking.
Does 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE4 have a pool?
Yes, 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE4 has a pool.
Does 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE4 have accessible units?
Yes, 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE4 has accessible units.
Does 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE4 has units with dishwashers.

