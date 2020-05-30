Rent Calculator
7852 Klump Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:09 AM
7852 Klump Avenue
7852 Klump Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7852 Klump Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
B Available 10/15/19 - A couple with one kid only
- Retired couple
- Non smoker
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12624072
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5178639)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7852 Klump Avenue have any available units?
7852 Klump Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7852 Klump Avenue have?
Some of 7852 Klump Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7852 Klump Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7852 Klump Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7852 Klump Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7852 Klump Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7852 Klump Avenue offer parking?
No, 7852 Klump Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7852 Klump Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7852 Klump Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7852 Klump Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7852 Klump Avenue has a pool.
Does 7852 Klump Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7852 Klump Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7852 Klump Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7852 Klump Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
