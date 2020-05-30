All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7852 Klump Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7852 Klump Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:09 AM

7852 Klump Avenue

7852 Klump Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7852 Klump Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
B Available 10/15/19 - A couple with one kid only
- Retired couple
- Non smoker

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12624072

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5178639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7852 Klump Avenue have any available units?
7852 Klump Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7852 Klump Avenue have?
Some of 7852 Klump Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7852 Klump Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7852 Klump Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7852 Klump Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7852 Klump Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7852 Klump Avenue offer parking?
No, 7852 Klump Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7852 Klump Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7852 Klump Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7852 Klump Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7852 Klump Avenue has a pool.
Does 7852 Klump Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7852 Klump Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7852 Klump Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7852 Klump Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College