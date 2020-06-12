All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:09 PM

4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126

4673 Hollywood Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4673 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly painted studio apartment with hardwood floors, kitchen, and a remodeled bathroom available on the second floor of a mixed use apartment building. Close to stores, metro station, and minutes away from Griffith Park. The building is located at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Vermont Ave. Landlord pays for all utilities except gas. No parking. The entire building is currently undergoing upgrades and renovations. Text for a showing.
Mixed-use building in the heart of Los Feliz. Great retail and restaurant spaces on first floor, apartments on second floor. Urban living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126 have any available units?
4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126 currently offering any rent specials?
4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126 pet-friendly?
No, 4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126 offer parking?
No, 4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126 does not offer parking.
Does 4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126 have a pool?
No, 4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126 does not have a pool.
Does 4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126 have accessible units?
No, 4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126 does not have accessible units.
Does 4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126 has units with air conditioning.

