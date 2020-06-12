4673 Hollywood Blvd. - 126

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Freshly painted studio apartment with hardwood floors, kitchen, and a remodeled bathroom available on the second floor of a mixed use apartment building. Close to stores, metro station, and minutes away from Griffith Park. The building is located at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Vermont Ave. Landlord pays for all utilities except gas. No parking. The entire building is currently undergoing upgrades and renovations. Text for a showing.

Mixed-use building in the heart of Los Feliz. Great retail and restaurant spaces on first floor, apartments on second floor. Urban living at its finest.