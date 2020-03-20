All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2014 ESTES Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2014 ESTES Road

2014 W Estes Road · No Longer Available
Location

2014 W Estes Road, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
This Schindler-esque Zen midcentury modern has tree-top views from almost every window and decks everywhere--true California indoor/outdoor living. There are two bedrooms, a den, an office/3rd bedroom, and a dining room that looks out onto a soothing koi pond. Both baths have been freshly updated in midcentury-contemporary style. The large upstairs bath has a terrazzo floor, an open shower design, a free-standing tub, plus a custom vanity with soft close drawers. ~The living room & dining room both have gas fireplaces. There is a laundry room/pantry & a surprising amount of storage from the carport to the bottom of the 14,715 sq. ft. lot. The flooring is now real cork upstairs & marmoleum downstairs--period appropriate materials that are beautiful as well as tough. Tense? Soak in the spa outside and let the jets massage you mellow. This is the kind of serene, emotional setting that gives you a visceral feeling of joy and peace when you come home. One of the owners is the listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 ESTES Road have any available units?
2014 ESTES Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 ESTES Road have?
Some of 2014 ESTES Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 ESTES Road currently offering any rent specials?
2014 ESTES Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 ESTES Road pet-friendly?
No, 2014 ESTES Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2014 ESTES Road offer parking?
Yes, 2014 ESTES Road offers parking.
Does 2014 ESTES Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2014 ESTES Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 ESTES Road have a pool?
No, 2014 ESTES Road does not have a pool.
Does 2014 ESTES Road have accessible units?
No, 2014 ESTES Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 ESTES Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 ESTES Road has units with dishwashers.
