2014 ESTES Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated hot tub

This Schindler-esque Zen midcentury modern has tree-top views from almost every window and decks everywhere--true California indoor/outdoor living. There are two bedrooms, a den, an office/3rd bedroom, and a dining room that looks out onto a soothing koi pond. Both baths have been freshly updated in midcentury-contemporary style. The large upstairs bath has a terrazzo floor, an open shower design, a free-standing tub, plus a custom vanity with soft close drawers. ~The living room & dining room both have gas fireplaces. There is a laundry room/pantry & a surprising amount of storage from the carport to the bottom of the 14,715 sq. ft. lot. The flooring is now real cork upstairs & marmoleum downstairs--period appropriate materials that are beautiful as well as tough. Tense? Soak in the spa outside and let the jets massage you mellow. This is the kind of serene, emotional setting that gives you a visceral feeling of joy and peace when you come home. One of the owners is the listing agent.