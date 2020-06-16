All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1724 N Highland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1724 N Highland Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:34 AM

1724 N Highland Ave

1724 Highland Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1724 Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 2

$2,580

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
dog park
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,580* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,630* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,670* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,730/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Los Angeles with this comfortable one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Hollywood home.(ID #LAX232)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-24/7 Security
-Pet Friendly
-Dog Park/Run
-Rooftop Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Garden
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

Located in LAs most famous neighborhood, this Hollywood furnished apartment is an inviting place for everyone who is looking for a stars tour on and off the Walk of Fame. The list of things to do in Hollywood is endless. From fancier restaurants on Hollywood Boulevard to the hippest clubs on Sunset Boulevard, the area promises an unforgettable time. Take a tour of the most popular music venues, including the Hollywood Palladium and the Dolby Theatre, home of the Oscars. Among the highlights dont miss Paramount Pictures to explore over a century of Hollywood history and witness more in the making at the Studio.

A Few Things To Note

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 N Highland Ave have any available units?
1724 N Highland Ave has a unit available for $2,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 N Highland Ave have?
Some of 1724 N Highland Ave's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 N Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1724 N Highland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 N Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1724 N Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1724 N Highland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1724 N Highland Ave does offer parking.
Does 1724 N Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 N Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 N Highland Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1724 N Highland Ave has a pool.
Does 1724 N Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1724 N Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 N Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 N Highland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1724 N Highland Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity