Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1333 6th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1333 6th Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 12:13 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1333 6th Ave
1333 6th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1333 6th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
UNNC
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
(RLNE4865371)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1333 6th Ave have any available units?
1333 6th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1333 6th Ave have?
Some of 1333 6th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1333 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1333 6th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 6th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 6th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1333 6th Ave offer parking?
No, 1333 6th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1333 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 6th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 1333 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1333 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1333 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 6th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College