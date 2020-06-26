All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 2 2019 at 12:13 PM

1333 6th Ave

1333 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1333 6th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
(RLNE4865371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 6th Ave have any available units?
1333 6th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 6th Ave have?
Some of 1333 6th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1333 6th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 6th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 6th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1333 6th Ave offer parking?
No, 1333 6th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1333 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 6th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 1333 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1333 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1333 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 6th Ave has units with dishwashers.
