1257 North BRONSON Avenue

PRIVACY, STYLE & QUALITY IN THE HEART OF HOLLYWOOD Spectacularly restored. Vintage courtyard Hollywood 7-plex featuring two separate buildings surrounded by a dense hedge, lush gardens, mature trees and a fountain. Featuring: - Updated baths and kitchens w subway tile - Gourmet kitchen with pot-filler and stainless appliances: gas range, dishwasher, Miele refrigerator - Tons of light and air, abundant windows - Central Air Conditioning - In-unit washer/dryer - Private garage - Beautiful Courtyard Seating 5 minutes walking distance to: Pantages Theatre, Red Line Station, Arclight Cinemas, Amoeba Music, The W Hotel, Tru and Drais Nightclubs, Trader Joe's, Starbucks & Coffee Bean, Hollywood Farmer's Market, Gower & Bronson Film Studios Easy 101 freeway access. Owner pays water/sewer/landscaping.