Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1257 North BRONSON Avenue

1257 Bronson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1257 Bronson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
media room
PRIVACY, STYLE & QUALITY IN THE HEART OF HOLLYWOOD Spectacularly restored. Vintage courtyard Hollywood 7-plex featuring two separate buildings surrounded by a dense hedge, lush gardens, mature trees and a fountain. Featuring: - Updated baths and kitchens w subway tile - Gourmet kitchen with pot-filler and stainless appliances: gas range, dishwasher, Miele refrigerator - Tons of light and air, abundant windows - Central Air Conditioning - In-unit washer/dryer - Private garage - Beautiful Courtyard Seating 5 minutes walking distance to: Pantages Theatre, Red Line Station, Arclight Cinemas, Amoeba Music, The W Hotel, Tru and Drais Nightclubs, Trader Joe's, Starbucks & Coffee Bean, Hollywood Farmer's Market, Gower & Bronson Film Studios Easy 101 freeway access. Owner pays water/sewer/landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 North BRONSON Avenue have any available units?
1257 North BRONSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1257 North BRONSON Avenue have?
Some of 1257 North BRONSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 North BRONSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1257 North BRONSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 North BRONSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1257 North BRONSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1257 North BRONSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1257 North BRONSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1257 North BRONSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1257 North BRONSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 North BRONSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1257 North BRONSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1257 North BRONSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1257 North BRONSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 North BRONSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1257 North BRONSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
