All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1244 STRADELLA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1244 STRADELLA Road
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:34 PM

1244 STRADELLA Road

1244 N Stradella Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1244 N Stradella Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Need to feel like you are on a permanent vacation? Sun-swept Villa perched up in the hills of Bel Air with expansive views from the mountains to the city. The floor to ceiling glass in the back of the house glows as the morning sun rises and perfect for watching the sun go down in the evening. Enjoy the breathtaking views from every angle. Open floor plan, large master in addition to 3 more bedrooms. Beautiful outdoor grounds include terraced gardens, multiple entertaining decks and a large swimmers pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 STRADELLA Road have any available units?
1244 STRADELLA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1244 STRADELLA Road have?
Some of 1244 STRADELLA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 STRADELLA Road currently offering any rent specials?
1244 STRADELLA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 STRADELLA Road pet-friendly?
No, 1244 STRADELLA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1244 STRADELLA Road offer parking?
Yes, 1244 STRADELLA Road offers parking.
Does 1244 STRADELLA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1244 STRADELLA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 STRADELLA Road have a pool?
Yes, 1244 STRADELLA Road has a pool.
Does 1244 STRADELLA Road have accessible units?
No, 1244 STRADELLA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 STRADELLA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1244 STRADELLA Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College