Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed business center clubhouse coffee bar community garden 24hr concierge courtyard doorman elevator game room green community parking playground 24hr maintenance garage guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pet friendly

Avalon Towers on the Peninsula in Mountain View, California features newly renovated 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. These pet friendly apartments offer generous living spaces with modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, in unit washer/dryer, and hard surface plank flooring. Avalon Towers on the Peninsula also offers a newly renovated fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck with cabanas, outdoor fire pit and grills, game tables, bike storage, and WiFi in the common area. Located walking distance to Whole Foods Market and Target with access to all major freeways and near public transportation, Avalon Towers on the Peninsula is surrounded by natural beauty and offers breathtaking view of the Santa Cruz Mountains