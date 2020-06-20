All apartments in Livermore
Find more places like 385 Lee Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Livermore, CA
/
385 Lee Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

385 Lee Ave.

385 Lee Avenue · (510) 996-3238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Livermore
See all
Leland Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

385 Lee Avenue, Livermore, CA 94551
Leland Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 385 Lee Ave. · Avail. Jul 10

$3,090

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
385 Lee Ave. Available 07/10/20 $3,090 / 4 BR - GORGEOUS REMODELED LIVERMORE HOME - Everything has been remodeled in this wonderful 4 bedroom Livermore home blocks from downtown. Nestled on a quiet street in the Leland Heights neighborhood. Upgrades includes: gourmet kitchen, lovely floors, A.C., recessed lighting, designer paint, dual pane windows, stunning bathrooms. You'll also enjoy a cozy fireplace, views of the foothills, and shaded back yard. Mature trees and landscaping. Small pet negotiable. You will not find a nicer 4 bedroom home so close to downtown!
GREAT FOR COMMUTERS...MINUTES TO 680 / STANLEY

KEY FEATURES:
Address is 385 Lee Street in Livermore
1400 square feet
7,000 square foot lot
Built in 1957 / completely remodeled in 2018
4 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
Washer / dryer provided
2 car garage
Lease duration - 1 year
Available : July 10th or sooner
Deposit-$3,190
Small pet negotiable

MUST HAVE:
Fico score of 680 or higher
Minimum monthly income of $9,270
Excellent rental history
Credit and back round check for each adult over 18
$30 application fee per adult
No smokers please
CONTACT MIKE AT EAST BAY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TO VIEW
(510) 996-3238

(RLNE4914716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 Lee Ave. have any available units?
385 Lee Ave. has a unit available for $3,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 385 Lee Ave. have?
Some of 385 Lee Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 Lee Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
385 Lee Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 Lee Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 385 Lee Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 385 Lee Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 385 Lee Ave. does offer parking.
Does 385 Lee Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 385 Lee Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 Lee Ave. have a pool?
No, 385 Lee Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 385 Lee Ave. have accessible units?
No, 385 Lee Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 385 Lee Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 385 Lee Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 385 Lee Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 385 Lee Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 385 Lee Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alderwood Park
277 Junction Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
Catalina Crest
1038 Catalina Dr
Livermore, CA 94550
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail
156 N Murrieta Blvd
Livermore, CA 94551
La Vina Apartments
4601 Gerrilyn Way
Livermore, CA 94550
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco
Livermore, CA 94551
Briarwood Apartments
3819 East Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
The Arbors
3550 Pacific Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155
Livermore, CA 94550

Similar Pages

Livermore 1 BedroomsLivermore 2 Bedrooms
Livermore Apartments with BalconyLivermore Apartments with Parking
Livermore Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CA
Milpitas, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northside LivermoreJensen Tract
SpringtownDowntown Livermore
Leland HeightsUlmar

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity