Amenities
385 Lee Ave. Available 07/10/20 $3,090 / 4 BR - GORGEOUS REMODELED LIVERMORE HOME - Everything has been remodeled in this wonderful 4 bedroom Livermore home blocks from downtown. Nestled on a quiet street in the Leland Heights neighborhood. Upgrades includes: gourmet kitchen, lovely floors, A.C., recessed lighting, designer paint, dual pane windows, stunning bathrooms. You'll also enjoy a cozy fireplace, views of the foothills, and shaded back yard. Mature trees and landscaping. Small pet negotiable. You will not find a nicer 4 bedroom home so close to downtown!
GREAT FOR COMMUTERS...MINUTES TO 680 / STANLEY
KEY FEATURES:
Address is 385 Lee Street in Livermore
1400 square feet
7,000 square foot lot
Built in 1957 / completely remodeled in 2018
4 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
Washer / dryer provided
2 car garage
Lease duration - 1 year
Available : July 10th or sooner
Deposit-$3,190
Small pet negotiable
MUST HAVE:
Fico score of 680 or higher
Minimum monthly income of $9,270
Excellent rental history
Credit and back round check for each adult over 18
$30 application fee per adult
No smokers please
CONTACT MIKE AT EAST BAY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TO VIEW
(510) 996-3238
(RLNE4914716)