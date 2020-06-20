Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

385 Lee Ave. Available 07/10/20 $3,090 / 4 BR - GORGEOUS REMODELED LIVERMORE HOME - Everything has been remodeled in this wonderful 4 bedroom Livermore home blocks from downtown. Nestled on a quiet street in the Leland Heights neighborhood. Upgrades includes: gourmet kitchen, lovely floors, A.C., recessed lighting, designer paint, dual pane windows, stunning bathrooms. You'll also enjoy a cozy fireplace, views of the foothills, and shaded back yard. Mature trees and landscaping. Small pet negotiable. You will not find a nicer 4 bedroom home so close to downtown!

GREAT FOR COMMUTERS...MINUTES TO 680 / STANLEY



KEY FEATURES:

Address is 385 Lee Street in Livermore

1400 square feet

7,000 square foot lot

Built in 1957 / completely remodeled in 2018

4 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

Washer / dryer provided

2 car garage

Lease duration - 1 year

Available : July 10th or sooner

Deposit-$3,190

Small pet negotiable



MUST HAVE:

Fico score of 680 or higher

Minimum monthly income of $9,270

Excellent rental history

Credit and back round check for each adult over 18

$30 application fee per adult

No smokers please

CONTACT MIKE AT EAST BAY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TO VIEW

(510) 996-3238



