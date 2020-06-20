2918 Kiwi Common

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Coming Soon!Beautiful property in the Montage Condos development. - Exquisite Living and Spacious in every aspect. Three bedrooms, three full baths with 1600 SQFT, Large gourmet kitchen with granite center island, custom wood flooring, recessed lighting and tankless water heater . Premium lot with added external balcony and large front decking. Gorgeous community pool, gym and club house close by. Views from most rooms. Right next to Las Positas College



Jasmine Kelly

Best Property Management Inc

925-400-8979

DRE#02088353



(RLNE2271449)