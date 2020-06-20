All apartments in Livermore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2918 Kiwi Common

2918 Kiwi Common · (925) 400-8979
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2918 Kiwi Common, Livermore, CA 94551
Isabel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2918 Kiwi Common · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Coming Soon!Beautiful property in the Montage Condos development. - Exquisite Living and Spacious in every aspect. Three bedrooms, three full baths with 1600 SQFT, Large gourmet kitchen with granite center island, custom wood flooring, recessed lighting and tankless water heater . Premium lot with added external balcony and large front decking. Gorgeous community pool, gym and club house close by. Views from most rooms. Right next to Las Positas College

Jasmine Kelly
Best Property Management Inc
925-400-8979
DRE#02088353

(RLNE2271449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 Kiwi Common have any available units?
2918 Kiwi Common has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2918 Kiwi Common have?
Some of 2918 Kiwi Common's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 Kiwi Common currently offering any rent specials?
2918 Kiwi Common isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 Kiwi Common pet-friendly?
No, 2918 Kiwi Common is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livermore.
Does 2918 Kiwi Common offer parking?
No, 2918 Kiwi Common does not offer parking.
Does 2918 Kiwi Common have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 Kiwi Common does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 Kiwi Common have a pool?
Yes, 2918 Kiwi Common has a pool.
Does 2918 Kiwi Common have accessible units?
No, 2918 Kiwi Common does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 Kiwi Common have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 Kiwi Common does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2918 Kiwi Common have units with air conditioning?
No, 2918 Kiwi Common does not have units with air conditioning.
