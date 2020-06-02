Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel gym pool clubhouse

2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 Available 04/01/20 Private 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Executive Condo in the Montage Community of Livermore - This Executive 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1718 sq ft Home has a bright, open floor plan. Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances. This End unit has lots of privacy with views of the ridge line and valley hills. Spacious paver driveway leads to the two car attached garage. Move in ready. Easy living at it best! State of the art amenities such as recreation room, pool, spa, and greenbelt! Near 580, 680, and 84 freeways! Water and Sewer included with rent!



To schedule a showing, please respond to this ad or visit our website www.SilverCreekPM.com. Visit our website for more information & to apply now. (application fees are not refundable). Applicants 700 credit score, verifiable income of 3 times the rental amount.



2 Bedrooms w/ optional Den/Office

2 Baths

2 Car Attached Garage

Approx. 1718 sq. ft.

Stainless Steel Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Gas fireplace

Master bath with dual sinks and soaking tub

Large adjacent guest parking lot

Access to community pool, clubhouse and fitness facility

Located near 580 680 and 84 freeways



**Pictures may not reflect current property condition. $40 application fee is non-refundable**



(RLNE3472320)