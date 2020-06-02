All apartments in Livermore
2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:52 PM

2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2

2811 Quarryhill Ave · (925) 600-1818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2811 Quarryhill Ave, Livermore, CA 94551
Isabel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1718 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 Available 04/01/20 Private 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Executive Condo in the Montage Community of Livermore - This Executive 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1718 sq ft Home has a bright, open floor plan. Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances. This End unit has lots of privacy with views of the ridge line and valley hills. Spacious paver driveway leads to the two car attached garage. Move in ready. Easy living at it best! State of the art amenities such as recreation room, pool, spa, and greenbelt! Near 580, 680, and 84 freeways! Water and Sewer included with rent!

To schedule a showing, please respond to this ad or visit our website www.SilverCreekPM.com. Visit our website for more information & to apply now. (application fees are not refundable). Applicants 700 credit score, verifiable income of 3 times the rental amount.

2 Bedrooms w/ optional Den/Office
2 Baths
2 Car Attached Garage
Approx. 1718 sq. ft.
Stainless Steel Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Gas fireplace
Master bath with dual sinks and soaking tub
Large adjacent guest parking lot
Access to community pool, clubhouse and fitness facility
Located near 580 680 and 84 freeways

**Pictures may not reflect current property condition. $40 application fee is non-refundable**

(RLNE3472320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 have any available units?
2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 have?
Some of 2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 pet-friendly?
No, 2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livermore.
Does 2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 does offer parking.
Does 2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 have a pool?
Yes, 2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 has a pool.
Does 2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
