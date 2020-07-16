Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1208 Marguerite Street Available 08/08/20 Livermore Near Downtown. Coming Soon! - Coming Soon! Available August 8th. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, w/1-car attached garage on corner lot near Downtown Livermore. Carpeted Living Areas, New flooring in kitchen and updated bath. Kitchen has tile counters, gas stove. Blinds in all bedrooms. Wall unit AC in living room only. Wall heater. New garage door & garage door opener. Large front & side lawn area, no backyard. Tenant pays all utilities. Gardner included for lawn maintenance. Non-smoking property, No Pets. 12-month lease. Renters insurance policy required. Shown by Appointment Only. Action 1 Property Management 925-884-3844. Apply online at www.Action1pm.com. To book a showing appointment:



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5394908)