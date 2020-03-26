All apartments in Lemon Grove
7648 Church Street

7648 Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

7648 Church Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

This 3bdrm/1bath house is located on a quiet residential street in Lemon Grove, just a short distance from freeway access, bus lines, shopping and restaurants. The home features newer carpet, ceiling fans, and has washer/dryer hookups. There is a large privately enclosed backyard space with lots of shade trees for added privacy and shelter from summer sun. There is also an separate yard space that is not fully fenced for additional outdoor space. There is off-street parking available in the driveway.

The kitchen is equipped with gas stove and fridge (pictures are shown prior to install of appliances). There is a separate space for dining table & chairs for eat-in convenience. The bonus room is located off the dining area and can be used for office or family room. Tenant pays for all utilities except sewer.

***This home is within the boundaries for Helix Charter High School.

The unit will be ready for move in on April 1st. Please check our rental criteria below and call for a pre-screening and to schedule your showing. Call Becky 619-698-7520 or 619-980-7118

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-cats & small dogs only with add'l deposit of $250/pet. (2 pet max). Restrictions apply

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
DRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

