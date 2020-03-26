7648 Church Street

Amenities

Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!



This 3bdrm/1bath house is located on a quiet residential street in Lemon Grove, just a short distance from freeway access, bus lines, shopping and restaurants. The home features newer carpet, ceiling fans, and has washer/dryer hookups. There is a large privately enclosed backyard space with lots of shade trees for added privacy and shelter from summer sun. There is also an separate yard space that is not fully fenced for additional outdoor space. There is off-street parking available in the driveway.



The kitchen is equipped with gas stove and fridge (pictures are shown prior to install of appliances). There is a separate space for dining table & chairs for eat-in convenience. The bonus room is located off the dining area and can be used for office or family room. Tenant pays for all utilities except sewer.



***This home is within the boundaries for Helix Charter High School.



The unit will be ready for move in on April 1st. Please check our rental criteria below and call for a pre-screening and to schedule your showing. Call Becky 619-698-7520 or 619-980-7118



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-cats & small dogs only with add'l deposit of $250/pet. (2 pet max). Restrictions apply



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

DRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.