/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM
122 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lemon Grove, CA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
5 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Lemon Grove
3156 Massachusetts Avenue
3156 Massachusetts Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1142 sqft
This spacious and upgraded two story townhouse in Lemon Grove features stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring, and a bonus room off of the kitchen! This unit also has washer and dryer hookups and a two car attached garage.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Lemon Grove
7973 Lincoln St
7973 Lincoln Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
988 sqft
New construction home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Long driveway parking and plenty of street parking. Large yard.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Lemon Grove
2131 Berry St
2131 Berry Street, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
870 sqft
Charming townhome in quiet neighborhood is up for rent! This 2 Bed 1 bath 2 story unit has new carpet, fresh paint, brand new tub/shower, full sized washer and dryer, fully fenced 200 SqFt private patio and ready to move-in.
1 of 2
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
Lemon Grove
3635 Grove St. Unit 165
3635 Grove Street, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
767 sqft
Coming Soon! Great opportunity to rent this fabulous apartment in Lemon Grove! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment enjoys peace and quiet while being just steps away from all the conveniences of Lemon Grove.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Lemon Grove
2123 Siegle Court
2123 Siegle Court, Lemon Grove, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
1753 sqft
Welcome home! This beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is now available with a great cul-de-sac location. Home features upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout the living area and brand new, never lived on carpet in the bedrooms and hallway.
Results within 1 mile of Lemon Grove
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
La Mesa
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
4 Units Available
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
645 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully-equipped kitchens have microwaves and garbage disposal. Spacious walk-in closets and extra storage. Hang out in the recreation room or at the BBQ area. Located near freeway and bus route.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
La Presa
1545 Sweetwater Lane
1545 Sweetwater Lane, La Presa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1134 sqft
Stunning 2B/1BA Upgraded House w/ Panoramic View, Deck & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW! Stunning 2B/1BA house available for lease in Spring Valley featuring over 1130 SF of living space over one level.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
4320 Gordon Way
4320 Gordon Way, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
960 sqft
4320 Gordon Way Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3BR/1BA House in La Mesa! - Please view our 3D walk through here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Srp9REqQ6T7 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in La Mesa.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Spring Valley
2207 Kings View Circle
2207 Kings View Circle, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1104 sqft
3 BEDROOM UPGRADED SPRING VALLEY TOWNHOME! - This upgraded condo is located in Spring Valley just minutes from the 94, 54 and 125 freeways. Fantastic floor plan features 3 good sized bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
6848 Harvala Street
6848 Harvala Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
768 sqft
$2,100 - 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home located in a Quiet Neighborhood near La Mesa - Spacious open kitchen with lots of storage, new flooring throughout, large remodeled bathroom. Washer and Dryer in garage. 2 Small pets allowed. Workshop/Studio (approx.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
5474 Timothy Dr.
5474 Timothy Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1056 sqft
Charming three bedroom two bath home. - Plenty of windows make this home light and bright! Spacious living room. Beautiful hardwood floors with laminate in bathrooms and kitchen. Large back yard with patio. One car garage.
1 of 23
Last updated December 11 at 04:58pm
1 Unit Available
Encanto
2035 Paradise Street
2035 Paradise Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
You'll fall in love with this 1,800 square foot 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with amazing views from the comfort of your own deck! The kitchen has granite countertops and comes fully equipped with stainless appliances including refrigerator, stove,
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
8605 Echo Dr
8605 Echo Drive, La Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
Beautiful Private Large Studio Cottage Close To All -La Mesa - Located in the foothills of La Mesa / Spring Valley. Charming fully furnished cottage in beautiful quiet culdesac. Sitting on a large lot separated by the main house.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
3635 Nassau Dr
3635 Nassau Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,820
2000 sqft
3635 Nassau Dr Available 07/14/20 Large 4B/3BA+Office (optional 5th bedroom) w/ A/C and Large Yard near SDSU! - AVAILABLE JULY 14! This extra large (approx 2000 square feet) home is just minutes away from San Diego State University and walking
Results within 5 miles of Lemon Grove
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
6 Units Available
National City
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
8 Units Available
City Heights
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
32 Units Available
Grantville
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,835
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,932
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1135 sqft
Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Hanover Mission Valley. Just 4 miles from San Diego's historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
40 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,686
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Lake Murray
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,847
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,153
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Similar Pages
Lemon Grove 1 BedroomsLemon Grove 2 BedroomsLemon Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLemon Grove 3 BedroomsLemon Grove Accessible Apartments
Lemon Grove Apartments with BalconyLemon Grove Apartments with GarageLemon Grove Apartments with GymLemon Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLemon Grove Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA