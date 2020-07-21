All apartments in Lemon Grove
Find more places like 7406 Central Avenue A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
7406 Central Avenue A
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

7406 Central Avenue A

7406 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lemon Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7406 Central Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This pleasant CONDO situated in Lemon Grove is UNFURNISHED. The unit has 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, large windows with blinds, and with hardwood and carpeted flooring in its cozy interior. The nice galley-type kitchen is equipped with fine wood cabinets and drawers with enough storage spaces for food, utensils, kitchen equipment, etc. It also has a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and stove (gas). A hookup washer and dryer are available along with forced-air heating. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets for more storage space. The bathrooms have a single-sink vanity cabinet, and shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain.

The exterior has a patio, a cool spot for entertaining guests or outdoor dining with the family or friends.

It comes with a 1-car attached garage plus 2 more parking spots outside of the unit.

No pets but still negotiable and pets must be below 15 lbs. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Tenant pays gas and electricity. The landlord will be responsible for the water, trash, and sewage utilities.

It is near to the public transportation stops and the Business Center.

7406 Central Avenue is approximately a 16-minute walk from the Orange Line at the Lemon Grove Depot stop.

Nearby parks: Firemens Park, Berry Street Park, and Berry City Park.

Nearby Schools:
Helix High School - 1.16 miles, 9/10
Rolando Park Elementary School - 1.19 miles, 8/10
Lemon Grove Academy for The Sciences and Humanities - 0.56 mile, 6/10
Vista La Mesa Academy - 0.74 mile, 5/10

Bus lines:
936 - 0.2 mile
856 - 0.2 mile
917 - 0.3 mile
916 - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Orange Line - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5231265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7406 Central Avenue A have any available units?
7406 Central Avenue A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 7406 Central Avenue A have?
Some of 7406 Central Avenue A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7406 Central Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
7406 Central Avenue A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7406 Central Avenue A pet-friendly?
Yes, 7406 Central Avenue A is pet friendly.
Does 7406 Central Avenue A offer parking?
Yes, 7406 Central Avenue A offers parking.
Does 7406 Central Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7406 Central Avenue A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7406 Central Avenue A have a pool?
No, 7406 Central Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 7406 Central Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 7406 Central Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 7406 Central Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7406 Central Avenue A has units with dishwashers.
Does 7406 Central Avenue A have units with air conditioning?
No, 7406 Central Avenue A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl
Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln
Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Similar Pages

Lemon Grove 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLemon Grove 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lemon Grove Apartments with ParkingLemon Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Lemon Grove Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College