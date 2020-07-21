7406 Central Avenue A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities business center parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This pleasant CONDO situated in Lemon Grove is UNFURNISHED. The unit has 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, large windows with blinds, and with hardwood and carpeted flooring in its cozy interior. The nice galley-type kitchen is equipped with fine wood cabinets and drawers with enough storage spaces for food, utensils, kitchen equipment, etc. It also has a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and stove (gas). A hookup washer and dryer are available along with forced-air heating. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets for more storage space. The bathrooms have a single-sink vanity cabinet, and shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain.



The exterior has a patio, a cool spot for entertaining guests or outdoor dining with the family or friends.



It comes with a 1-car attached garage plus 2 more parking spots outside of the unit.



No pets but still negotiable and pets must be below 15 lbs. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Tenant pays gas and electricity. The landlord will be responsible for the water, trash, and sewage utilities.



It is near to the public transportation stops and the Business Center.



7406 Central Avenue is approximately a 16-minute walk from the Orange Line at the Lemon Grove Depot stop.



Nearby parks: Firemens Park, Berry Street Park, and Berry City Park.



Nearby Schools:

Helix High School - 1.16 miles, 9/10

Rolando Park Elementary School - 1.19 miles, 8/10

Lemon Grove Academy for The Sciences and Humanities - 0.56 mile, 6/10

Vista La Mesa Academy - 0.74 mile, 5/10



Bus lines:

936 - 0.2 mile

856 - 0.2 mile

917 - 0.3 mile

916 - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

Orange Line - 0.5 mile



