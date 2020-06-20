7318 Canton Drive.

Amenities

Super 3Br/2Ba Recently Renovated Home with Central Heating/AC - Super 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home that has been recently renovated on the interior. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Nice large living room that has lots of windows. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel stove/oven and overhead microwave, tenant to provide own refrigerator. Kitchen has lots of cabinetry for plenty of storage. Central heating/AC and fans allows for desired temperature. Attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups including gas. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools and freeway access. Tenant must provide proof of and maintain renters insurance for duration of tenancy. Tenant must qualify on own, sorry no co-signers.



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT DIMENSIONS IN REAL ESTATE AT (619) 440-6331.



