2200 Sherwood Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Best 5 Bedroom 3 baths in Lemon Grove! - Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 baths house

Best Deal In Lemon Grove

Easy access to freeway like 94, 125 and 54

To our north is all great Universities like San Diego State, Grossmont College

To our East is the Rancho San Diego, Jamul area

To our West is San Diego Bay

To our sout is National City and Chula Vista

Great location to enjoy the convenience of Urban living

At the same time you can enjoy the quietness of the country side



Best floor plan

Impressive 2 story high ceiling

1 bedroom and 1 bath on first floor

Spacious living room and dinning room

Upgraded Kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space

You will enjoy cooking in this upgarded well equipped kitchen

If you feel like cooking outdoor, no worries, we had that set up for you as well!

Same as Laundry, we have 1 set in garage and 1 in the covered patio area

Easy to maintain yard and had left areas for you to practice your gardening skills as well



All rooms are in great size and shape

Huge Master Bedroom is a rare found in nowadays market

Easy to maintain flooring through out the house,

No worries of carpet cleaning anymore!



You have to come and check out this place in person

Call today to schedule the showing

Top Notch Realty Inc. 858-715-0688



