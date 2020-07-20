All apartments in Lemon Grove
2200 Sherwood Dr

2200 Sherwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Sherwood Drive, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Best 5 Bedroom 3 baths in Lemon Grove! - Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 baths house
Best Deal In Lemon Grove
Easy access to freeway like 94, 125 and 54
To our north is all great Universities like San Diego State, Grossmont College
To our East is the Rancho San Diego, Jamul area
To our West is San Diego Bay
To our sout is National City and Chula Vista
Great location to enjoy the convenience of Urban living
At the same time you can enjoy the quietness of the country side

Best floor plan
Impressive 2 story high ceiling
1 bedroom and 1 bath on first floor
Spacious living room and dinning room
Upgraded Kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space
You will enjoy cooking in this upgarded well equipped kitchen
If you feel like cooking outdoor, no worries, we had that set up for you as well!
Same as Laundry, we have 1 set in garage and 1 in the covered patio area
Easy to maintain yard and had left areas for you to practice your gardening skills as well

All rooms are in great size and shape
Huge Master Bedroom is a rare found in nowadays market
Easy to maintain flooring through out the house,
No worries of carpet cleaning anymore!

You have to come and check out this place in person
Call today to schedule the showing
Top Notch Realty Inc. 858-715-0688

(RLNE4999535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Sherwood Dr have any available units?
2200 Sherwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 2200 Sherwood Dr have?
Some of 2200 Sherwood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Sherwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Sherwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Sherwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Sherwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Sherwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Sherwood Dr offers parking.
Does 2200 Sherwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Sherwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Sherwood Dr have a pool?
No, 2200 Sherwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Sherwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2200 Sherwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Sherwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Sherwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 Sherwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 Sherwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
