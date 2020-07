Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Unit 2 This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Kitchen cabinets are custom made, all appliances are stainless steel with beautiful granite counter top. Laminate floors in all the rooms, inside washer and dryer area. Master bedroom has it's own private bathroom with walk in closet on the master bedroom. This unit also has 1 car garage. Make appt to come check out this beautiful home!