4607 W 154th Street

Amenities

garage air conditioning accessible carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities accessible parking garage

MANY HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE FEATURES. Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath single level single family home with a garage and a yard. In excellent move in condition, central heat and central AC. Cute kitchen, nice layout with a very nice little yard. This home offers a wheelchair ramp at the front door, a custom handicap accessible bathroom and bedroom. While all of the handicap features in this vintage home may not be what you need, it certainly offers some of the basic ammenities. Immaculate carpet and paint, this home is turn key. Good references and good credit are a must, this is a non smoking home.