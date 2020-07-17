All apartments in Lawndale
4607 W 154th Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:54 AM

4607 W 154th Street

4607 W 154th St · No Longer Available
Lawndale
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

4607 W 154th St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
MANY HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE FEATURES. Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath single level single family home with a garage and a yard. In excellent move in condition, central heat and central AC. Cute kitchen, nice layout with a very nice little yard. This home offers a wheelchair ramp at the front door, a custom handicap accessible bathroom and bedroom. While all of the handicap features in this vintage home may not be what you need, it certainly offers some of the basic ammenities. Immaculate carpet and paint, this home is turn key. Good references and good credit are a must, this is a non smoking home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 W 154th Street have any available units?
4607 W 154th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4607 W 154th Street have?
Some of 4607 W 154th Street's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 W 154th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4607 W 154th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 W 154th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4607 W 154th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4607 W 154th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4607 W 154th Street offers parking.
Does 4607 W 154th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4607 W 154th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 W 154th Street have a pool?
No, 4607 W 154th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4607 W 154th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4607 W 154th Street has accessible units.
Does 4607 W 154th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4607 W 154th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4607 W 154th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4607 W 154th Street has units with air conditioning.
