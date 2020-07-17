All apartments in Lawndale
4562 W 165th Street

4562 W 165th St · No Longer Available
Location

4562 W 165th St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This nice 3 bed |2 full bath home has a great floor plan. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and laundry hook-ups. Interior has tiled floor living room and separate dining area. With exterior areas providing plenty of room to play and entertain. In a Great Location! Live here work anywhere, Literally minutes away from 405 freeway for convenient work routes and travel from nearby airport. Conveniently located near El Camino Campus and not far away from restaurants and shopping centers such as South Bay Galleria. Local bus stations and metro line. Near to the piers including Manhattan Beach! Open any day for appointments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4562 W 165th Street have any available units?
4562 W 165th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4562 W 165th Street have?
Some of 4562 W 165th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4562 W 165th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4562 W 165th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4562 W 165th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4562 W 165th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4562 W 165th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4562 W 165th Street offers parking.
Does 4562 W 165th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4562 W 165th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4562 W 165th Street have a pool?
No, 4562 W 165th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4562 W 165th Street have accessible units?
No, 4562 W 165th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4562 W 165th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4562 W 165th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4562 W 165th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4562 W 165th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
