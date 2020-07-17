4562 W 165th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

This nice 3 bed |2 full bath home has a great floor plan. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and laundry hook-ups. Interior has tiled floor living room and separate dining area. With exterior areas providing plenty of room to play and entertain. In a Great Location! Live here work anywhere, Literally minutes away from 405 freeway for convenient work routes and travel from nearby airport. Conveniently located near El Camino Campus and not far away from restaurants and shopping centers such as South Bay Galleria. Local bus stations and metro line. Near to the piers including Manhattan Beach! Open any day for appointments.