4561 1/2 W 159th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport 24hr gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom SPACIOUS NEW 1BD Apartment Available with Private Fenced In Patio area. Available for Immediate Move!! Located in desirable South Lawndale, a quiet, safe South Bay Neighborhood. Short Drive to the Beach/Ocean/Pier or Shopping and Entertainment Venues. Enjoy ALL the Amenities of a Home: Completely Remodeled Kitchen with New Cabinets and Quartz Countertops! All New Appliances Include: New Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer! Newly Painted Unit, refinished Hardwood Flooring Throughout Bedroom and Living Room and New Tile in the Kitchen.

Completely Remodeled Bathrooms, Including New Bathtub, Light Fixtures, & Power Outlets with USB Ports! Vinyl Dual Pane Windows. Vaulted Ceilings with Exposed Wood Beams! New AC & Heater with Dual Zone! 2 Off Street Parking Included (1 carport & 1 open). This Ad Does Not Give this Home Justice - A MUST SEE!!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST!



Very Close to Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach Pier. Conveniently Located Near LAX and Easy Access to Freeways.



Entertainment & Shopping

Close to the Southbay Galleria, Hermosa Pier, ArcLight Beach Cities, 24 Hour Fitness, Alonda Park, El Camino College, Costco of Hawthorne, Home Depot and Many Other Retail Locations and Restaurants! All the Amenities of the Southbay at Your Convenience - Everything is Just a 5-10 Minute Drive.



Move-In Requirements

*Application Fee $40

*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.

*1-Year Lease Term

*Tenant Pays all Utilities (Power, Gas, Water & Trash)

*Pet Friendly Property! Pets Welcome with Pet Rent and/or Pet Deposit

*2 Off Street Parking Spaces Included - 1 Carport & 1 Open Space



If you have any further questions or would like to arrange an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact me anytime.



Address is 4561 ½ W 159th Street, Lawndale, CA 90260. Cross Street Inglewood Avenue (Across from Redondo Beach).



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

The Bungalow Apartments

Phone: (310)-779-9666

Robert@radreholdings.com