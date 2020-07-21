4557 W. 171st St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath with a View - Lovely home perched above street level with a great view. Bright and airy, ideal open floor plan, spacious kitchen which includes gas cook-top, refrigerator, dishwasher and oven. Living room features picture windows, fireplace and adjacent breakfast bar. Formal dinning room and family room. Master bedroom to the rear of the home has an over-sized closet, private bathroom and direct access to the rear sunny back yard. Walking distance to William Green Park, South Bay Galleria and tons of dining and shopping centers. Less than 5 minutes to 405 fwy and very close to beaches.



2 Car Garage

Washer/Dryer Hook-ups

Walkscore 80

No smoking

Good credit required

No Pets Allowed



