Lawndale, CA
4557 W. 171st St.
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

4557 W. 171st St.

4557 West 171st Street · No Longer Available
Lawndale
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Location

4557 West 171st Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath with a View - Lovely home perched above street level with a great view. Bright and airy, ideal open floor plan, spacious kitchen which includes gas cook-top, refrigerator, dishwasher and oven. Living room features picture windows, fireplace and adjacent breakfast bar. Formal dinning room and family room. Master bedroom to the rear of the home has an over-sized closet, private bathroom and direct access to the rear sunny back yard. Walking distance to William Green Park, South Bay Galleria and tons of dining and shopping centers. Less than 5 minutes to 405 fwy and very close to beaches.

2 Car Garage
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
Walkscore 80
No smoking
Good credit required
No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5669286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4557 W. 171st St. have any available units?
4557 W. 171st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4557 W. 171st St. have?
Some of 4557 W. 171st St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4557 W. 171st St. currently offering any rent specials?
4557 W. 171st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4557 W. 171st St. pet-friendly?
No, 4557 W. 171st St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4557 W. 171st St. offer parking?
Yes, 4557 W. 171st St. offers parking.
Does 4557 W. 171st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4557 W. 171st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4557 W. 171st St. have a pool?
No, 4557 W. 171st St. does not have a pool.
Does 4557 W. 171st St. have accessible units?
No, 4557 W. 171st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4557 W. 171st St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4557 W. 171st St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4557 W. 171st St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4557 W. 171st St. does not have units with air conditioning.
