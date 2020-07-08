4540 W 170th

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Completely Remodeled Detached Front House. Prime location-Boderlines Redondo Beach, located near schools, shopping, restaurants & Freeways

Light & Bright open floor plan. Hardwood Floors throughout, Large Remodeled kitchen with Stainless steel appliance and plenty of cabinets.

Huge Formal dining room can also be used as a family room, Spacious Master bedroom with with walk in closet. Master bath with vanity.

Dual pane windows, Private gated front yard with BBQ. Landlord lives in back house which is completely separate building from front house.

Shared driveway with owner for parking. Plenty of storage in attic and separate 8 x 7 storage shed in back. Central air conditioning & Heating, dual pane windows and much more.

Home sits high on the lot and has a wonderful view of the city. Must see to appreciate.