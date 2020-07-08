All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like 4540 W 170th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
4540 W 170th
Last updated December 6 2019 at 2:41 AM

4540 W 170th

4540 West 170th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4540 West 170th Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Completely Remodeled Detached Front House. Prime location-Boderlines Redondo Beach, located near schools, shopping, restaurants & Freeways
Light & Bright open floor plan. Hardwood Floors throughout, Large Remodeled kitchen with Stainless steel appliance and plenty of cabinets.
Huge Formal dining room can also be used as a family room, Spacious Master bedroom with with walk in closet. Master bath with vanity.
Dual pane windows, Private gated front yard with BBQ. Landlord lives in back house which is completely separate building from front house.
Shared driveway with owner for parking. Plenty of storage in attic and separate 8 x 7 storage shed in back. Central air conditioning & Heating, dual pane windows and much more.
Home sits high on the lot and has a wonderful view of the city. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 W 170th have any available units?
4540 W 170th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4540 W 170th have?
Some of 4540 W 170th's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 W 170th currently offering any rent specials?
4540 W 170th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 W 170th pet-friendly?
No, 4540 W 170th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4540 W 170th offer parking?
Yes, 4540 W 170th offers parking.
Does 4540 W 170th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4540 W 170th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 W 170th have a pool?
No, 4540 W 170th does not have a pool.
Does 4540 W 170th have accessible units?
No, 4540 W 170th does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 W 170th have units with dishwashers?
No, 4540 W 170th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4540 W 170th have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4540 W 170th has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Larch Townhomes
14600 Larch Avenue
Lawndale, CA 90260
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street
Lawndale, CA 90260

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 BedroomsLawndale 2 Bedrooms
Lawndale Apartments with GarageLawndale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lawndale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA
Westlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles