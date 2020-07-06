All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like 4540 1/2 W 161st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
4540 1/2 W 161st Street
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

4540 1/2 W 161st Street

4540 1/2 W 161st St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4540 1/2 W 161st St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3BD Duplex Home Now Available! Private Back Patio & Pet Friendly! - Property Recently Renovated!

Back Unit Features: Newly Painted 3 Bedrooms/2Bathrooms (Approx. 1,120 SF), Living Room with Fireplace, Kitchen Includes New Gas Stove & New Dishwasher, New Tile Flooring Throughout, Laundry Room (Hook-Ups Only), Windows with Accordion Blinds, Ceiling Fans in 2 Bedrooms, New LED Lighting Throughout, Bathroom Tub, Shower & Sinks Newly Glazed, New Central Heat & Fan, Private & Gated Back Patio, 1-Car Garage with 2 Additional Driveway Parking Spaces! This Ad Does Not Give the Home Justice! A MUST SEE!!! Hurry this Home Wont Last!

The Neighborhood: Quiet, Safe Lawndale Neighborhood. Very Close to Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach or Hermosa Beach. Only 4 Miles or Easy 5 Minute Drive or Uber Ride Home from an Evening Out. Convenient Access to Freeways; Easily Hop on the 405. Close to El Camino College and Alondra Park. West of the 405 Freeway.

Entertainment & Shopping
Close to the Southbay Galleria, Hermosa Pier, ArcLight Beach Cities, 24 Hour Fitness, Alonda Park, El Camino College, Costco of Hawthorne, Home Depot and Many Other Retail Locations and Restaurants! All the Amenities of the Southbay at Your Convenience - Everything is Just a 5-10 Minute Drive.

Move-In Requirements & Terms:
*Application Fee $45 (Includes $5 Convenience Fee for Credit Card Payment)
*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.
*1-Year Lease Term
*Landlord Pays for Water & Trash
*Tenant Pays for Power & Gas
*Pet Friendly Property! Pets Welcome with Pet Rent and/or Pet Deposit
*1-Car Garage with Additional 2 Driveway Parking Spaces

If you have any further questions or would like to arrange an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact me anytime.

Address is 4540 1/2 W 161st Street, Lawndale CA 90260. (Back Unit) Cross Street Firmona Ave (Major Cross Streets Between Inglewood Ave & Hawthorne Blvd).

FOR MORE INFORMATION: http://casarealtyinvestments.com/available-listings/

Edgar A. Macas
Casa Realty & Investments, Inc.
Property Manager
License #01351837
323-639-0888 (Direct)
323-207-8242 (Assistant)
edgar@casarealtyinvestments.com
www.casarealtyinvestments.com
www.linkedin.com/in/edgarmacias

(RLNE5076406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 1/2 W 161st Street have any available units?
4540 1/2 W 161st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4540 1/2 W 161st Street have?
Some of 4540 1/2 W 161st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 1/2 W 161st Street currently offering any rent specials?
4540 1/2 W 161st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 1/2 W 161st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4540 1/2 W 161st Street is pet friendly.
Does 4540 1/2 W 161st Street offer parking?
Yes, 4540 1/2 W 161st Street offers parking.
Does 4540 1/2 W 161st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4540 1/2 W 161st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 1/2 W 161st Street have a pool?
No, 4540 1/2 W 161st Street does not have a pool.
Does 4540 1/2 W 161st Street have accessible units?
No, 4540 1/2 W 161st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 1/2 W 161st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4540 1/2 W 161st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4540 1/2 W 161st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4540 1/2 W 161st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Larch Townhomes
14600 Larch Avenue
Lawndale, CA 90260
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street
Lawndale, CA 90260

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 BedroomsLawndale 2 Bedrooms
Lawndale Apartments with GarageLawndale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lawndale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA
Westlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles