Spacious 3BD Duplex Home Now Available! Private Back Patio & Pet Friendly! - Property Recently Renovated!



Back Unit Features: Newly Painted 3 Bedrooms/2Bathrooms (Approx. 1,120 SF), Living Room with Fireplace, Kitchen Includes New Gas Stove & New Dishwasher, New Tile Flooring Throughout, Laundry Room (Hook-Ups Only), Windows with Accordion Blinds, Ceiling Fans in 2 Bedrooms, New LED Lighting Throughout, Bathroom Tub, Shower & Sinks Newly Glazed, New Central Heat & Fan, Private & Gated Back Patio, 1-Car Garage with 2 Additional Driveway Parking Spaces! This Ad Does Not Give the Home Justice! A MUST SEE!!! Hurry this Home Wont Last!



The Neighborhood: Quiet, Safe Lawndale Neighborhood. Very Close to Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach or Hermosa Beach. Only 4 Miles or Easy 5 Minute Drive or Uber Ride Home from an Evening Out. Convenient Access to Freeways; Easily Hop on the 405. Close to El Camino College and Alondra Park. West of the 405 Freeway.



Entertainment & Shopping

Close to the Southbay Galleria, Hermosa Pier, ArcLight Beach Cities, 24 Hour Fitness, Alonda Park, El Camino College, Costco of Hawthorne, Home Depot and Many Other Retail Locations and Restaurants! All the Amenities of the Southbay at Your Convenience - Everything is Just a 5-10 Minute Drive.



Move-In Requirements & Terms:

*Application Fee $45 (Includes $5 Convenience Fee for Credit Card Payment)

*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.

*1-Year Lease Term

*Landlord Pays for Water & Trash

*Tenant Pays for Power & Gas

*Pet Friendly Property! Pets Welcome with Pet Rent and/or Pet Deposit

*1-Car Garage with Additional 2 Driveway Parking Spaces



If you have any further questions or would like to arrange an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact me anytime.



Address is 4540 1/2 W 161st Street, Lawndale CA 90260. (Back Unit) Cross Street Firmona Ave (Major Cross Streets Between Inglewood Ave & Hawthorne Blvd).



