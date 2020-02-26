4334 3/4 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Amenities
This recently remodeled unit is one of the three units in a small complex lot located in Lawndale. This unit is perfect for a family of three or two roommates. Nice friendly neighborhood, very close to freeways, malls, movie theaters, and beaches.
- Large living room area
- Central Heating
- Medium kitchen
- Detached single car garage with small storage in it
- Engineered hardwood floors
- Street parking available
- No pets
- 1-year minimum lease, then month to month thereafter
- Utilities paid by the Tenant: Electricity and Gas
- Utilities paid by the Owner: Water, Trash and Landscaping