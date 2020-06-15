4324 W 163rd St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/19/20 Fully remodeled house w/spacious yard near freeway - Property Id: 293805



Spacious upgraded 3 bedroom house for rent with large backyard with extra storage. Large backyard for entertaining and play. You won't find this size yard and storage space in most houses. Additional bonus area to extend living space. Recently remodeled - hardwood floors, new bathroom, new kitchen, and new paint. Recessed lighting throughout. Large 2 car garage with plenty of storage plus 2 additional parking space in the driveway. Washer/dryer hookups. Comes with shed in the backyard for additional storage space.



Convenient location with access to freeways and major stores.



Month to month lease. Water, trash, gardening paid. Renter pays other utilities.



Text or Email to inquire. No phone call please. Sorry, no pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293805

Property Id 293805



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5833731)