Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
4324 W 163rd St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

4324 W 163rd St

4324 163rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4324 163rd Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/19/20 Fully remodeled house w/spacious yard near freeway - Property Id: 293805

Spacious upgraded 3 bedroom house for rent with large backyard with extra storage. Large backyard for entertaining and play. You won't find this size yard and storage space in most houses. Additional bonus area to extend living space. Recently remodeled - hardwood floors, new bathroom, new kitchen, and new paint. Recessed lighting throughout. Large 2 car garage with plenty of storage plus 2 additional parking space in the driveway. Washer/dryer hookups. Comes with shed in the backyard for additional storage space.

Convenient location with access to freeways and major stores.

Month to month lease. Water, trash, gardening paid. Renter pays other utilities.

Text or Email to inquire. No phone call please. Sorry, no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293805
Property Id 293805

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5833731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 W 163rd St have any available units?
4324 W 163rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4324 W 163rd St have?
Some of 4324 W 163rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 W 163rd St currently offering any rent specials?
4324 W 163rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 W 163rd St pet-friendly?
No, 4324 W 163rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4324 W 163rd St offer parking?
Yes, 4324 W 163rd St does offer parking.
Does 4324 W 163rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 W 163rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 W 163rd St have a pool?
No, 4324 W 163rd St does not have a pool.
Does 4324 W 163rd St have accessible units?
No, 4324 W 163rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 W 163rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 W 163rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4324 W 163rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4324 W 163rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
