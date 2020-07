Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family residence west of the 405! This well maintained home has hardwood floor throughout and a kitchen stocked with dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. Enjoy time in the large landscaped backyard. Also included is a detached 2 car garage for storage. Located near Alondra Golf Course, South Bay Galleria Mall, and El Camino Community College. Schedule a showing today!